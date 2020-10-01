India cuts gas price to decade low adding to producer misery

India has cut the price for most of its natural gas produced from domestic fields to a level last seen in 2010 and well below the production cost of Oil & Natural Gas Corp. and Oil India Ltd.

The price of gas produced from fields awarded to state explorers has been fixed at $1.79 per million British thermal units, according to the oil ministry’s Petroleum Planning & Analysis Cell. It also cut the ceiling price for gas produced from difficult fields by almost 28% to $4.06/mmBtu.

The new prices, effective for six months from Oct. 1, will make the gas business unprofitable for producers and undermine investments that are key to future production at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi aims to increase the share of natural gas in India’s energy mix to 15% by 2030 from about 6%.

A global glut has led to a price crash that has affected India’s gas rate, which is arrived through a formula linked to some international gas markets such as the U.S., Canada, Russia and the U.K. ONGC’s average cost of gas production is about $3.7/mmBtu, the company said on June 30. Oil India’s break even cost for gas is $2.25 a unit, Chairman Sushil Chandra Mishra said on Sept. 29.

ONGC and Oil India together make up nearly 85% of India’s gas production. ONGC produces more than 60 million standard cubic meters of gas daily from fields where the government regulates the price.

“Domestically, the extremely low gas prices are a cause of anxiety for gas producers," ONGC said in its latest annual report, adding most gas projects are running cash-negative at current tariffs. “Without the necessary policy support and fiscal incentives the prospect of a gas-based economy looks difficult."

The oil ministry is considering a proposal of a floor price for gas that’s regulated by the government to shield explorers, according to people with knowledge of the matter. It could be linked to the popular benchmark Japan-Korea Marker that is used for LNG tariff in North Asia with a discount.

India will phase out price controls in natural gas and make it market linked, Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said at the Bloomberg NEF Summit in June.

