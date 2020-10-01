India cuts gas price to decade low adding to producer misery

A global glut has led to a price crash that has affected India’s gas rate, which is arrived through a formula linked to some international gas markets such as the U.S., Canada, Russia and the U.K. ONGC’s average cost of gas production is about $3.7/mmBtu, the company said on June 30. Oil India’s break even cost for gas is $2.25 a unit, Chairman Sushil Chandra Mishra said on Sept. 29.