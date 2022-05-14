India daily Covid-19 case count increases to 2,858; Delhi accounts for 899 cases

India on Saturday reported 2,858 Covid-19 cases and 11 deaths in 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said in its report. With this, the caseload has surged to 43,119,112, while the active cases were declined by 508 in 24 hour span. Altogether India has a total of 18,096 active Covid cases as of May 14. The daily recovery has increased to 3,355 while cumulatively 4,25,76,815 have been recuperated to date, accounting for 98.74% of the total cases.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}