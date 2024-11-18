The road and infrastructure cess on exported diesel has been kept at zero from 4 March 2023, and the special additional excise duty on it has been lowered to zero from 1 March, 2024. The special additional excise duty on exported jet fuel has been set at zero from 2 January 2024 from Re 1 a litre earlier. The road and infrastructure cess as well as the special additional excise duty on export of petrol was brought down to zero from 19 July 2022. The government had also exempted petrol, diesel and jet fuel exported from special economic zones from windfall tax from 20 July 2022 onwards.