India declares ‘Air Bubble’ flights to Oman: Who can travel?

NEW DELHI : Here comes a piece of good news for travellers, who are interested to fly to Oman, as the Government of India has established Air bubble arrangements with the country.

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that India has established a separate bilateral air bubble arrangement with Oman for operation of special international passenger flights between the two countries.

In a tweet, Puri said, “Further widening the scope of international air connectivity. Happy to announce that bilateral air bubble arrangement is now in place for flights between India & Oman, taking the number of such arrangements to 16. Carriers of India & Oman will operate between the two countries."

Till 30 September, India had formed such arrangements with 15 countries, including Afghanistan, Bahrain, Canada, France, Germany, Iraq, Japan, the Maldives, Nigeria, Qatar, the UAE, Kenya, Bhutan, the UK and the USA.

Now, Indian and Omani carriers are permitted to operate flights between India and Oman and carry the following categories of persons on such flights:

A. From India to Oman:

i. Nationals/residents of Oman;

ii. Any Indian national holding valid residency permit of Oman and destined for Oman only. It would be for the airlines concerned to ensure the Indian nationals are eligible to enter Oman before issue of ticket/ boarding pass to the Indian passenger.

B. From Oman to India:

i. Indian nationals stranded in Oman;

ii. All Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders holding passports of Oman;

iii. Nationals of Oman (including diplomats) holding valid visa issued by an Indian Mission in any category covered under Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) guidelines dated 30.06.2020 as amended from time to time.

All about the air bubble pact

Under an air bubble pact between two countries, special international passenger flights can be operated by their airlines into each other’s territories under restrictive conditions due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Since 23 March this year, scheduled international flights have been suspended in India due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, under the Vande Bharat Mission, special international passenger flights have been operating in India since May and under bilateral air bubble arrangements formed between India and other countries since July.

