India declares flights to Ukraine under coronavirus air bubbles: Who can travel?

Here comes a piece of good news for travellers, who are interested to fly to Ukraine, as government has established Air bubble arrangements with the country. India has formed such arrangements with 17 countries, including Afghanistan, Bahrain, Bhutan, Canada, France, Germany, Iraq, Japan, the Maldives, Nigeria, Oman, Qatar, the UAE, Kenya, Bhutan, the UK and the USA.

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that an air bubble arrangement is now in place for flights between India and Ukraine, taking the number of such arrangements to 17.

"To further widen the scope of international air connectivity, an air bubble arrangement is now in place for flights between India & Ukraine, taking the number of such arrangements to 17," Puri wrote on Twitter.

Carriers of India & Ukraine will operate between the two countries. — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) October 14, 2020

"Carriers of India & Ukraine will operate between the two countries," the Civil Aviation Minister added.

The air bubble arrangement with Ukraine is valid till 30 November this year. Indian and Ukrainian carriers are now permitted to operate flights between India and Ukraine and carry the following categories of persons on such flights:

A. From India to Ukraine:

Nationals/residents of CIS countries (excluding Russia);

Any Indian national holding any type of valid visa of Ukraine including diplomatic and official passport holders and destined for CIS countries (excluding Russia). It would be for the airlines concerned to ensure that there is no travel restriction for Indian nationals to enter the country concerned with the particular visa category before issue of ticket/ boarding pass to the Indian passenger.

B. From Ukraine to India:

Indian nationals in CIS countries (excluding Russia);

All Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders holding passports issued by Ukraine;

Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders holding passports issued by any country of CIS (excluding Russia and Ukraine) who are eligible to enter India as per MHA guidelines dated 30.06.2020 as amended from time to time; and

Nationals of CIS countries excluding Russia (but including diplomatic and service/official passport holders) holding valid visa issued by an Indian Mission in any category covered under Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) guidelines dated 30.06.2020 as amended from time to time.

