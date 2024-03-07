The Indian government on Thursday, March 7 declared Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) member Mohammad Qasim Gujjar alias Salman alias Suleman as a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA). He is presently residing in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The Union Home Ministry issued a notification on Thursday in this regard, saying that Mohammad Qasim, a 32-year-old permanent resident of Angrala in Reasi district in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), with the intention to wage war against the country, is involved in carrying out a wide range of terrorist activities including coordinating, supplying, identifying locations of drone for dropping of arms, ammunition, improvised explosive device (IED) and cash as well as delivering and managing consignments from across the Pakistan border.

Qasim has also been involved in various terror attacks, and bomb blasts and is responsible for causing death and injuries to several people.

The Home Ministry said that it exercised the powers conferred by clause (a) of sub-section (1) of section 35 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967 and designated Mohammad Qasim as a terrorist.

He has been involved in creating new terror modules by recruitment and radicalisation by various means including social media and other online encrypted communication applications to increase the areas of terror activities, said the ministry.

The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, has been enacted to provide for more effective prevention of certain unlawful activities of individuals and associations, for dealing with terrorist activities and for matters connected therewith.

Qasim is the 57th individual to be designated as a terrorist under the anti-terror law UAPA.

