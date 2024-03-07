Active Stocks
Thu Mar 07 2024 15:59:28
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 157.25 3.90%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,203.50 0.81%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 413.35 1.39%
  1. Mahindra & Mahindra share price
  2. 1,896.25 -3.68%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,446.35 0.31%
Business News/ News / India/  India declares Lashkar-e-Taiba member Mohammad Qasim Gujjar ‘terrorist’ under UAPA
BackBack

India declares Lashkar-e-Taiba member Mohammad Qasim Gujjar ‘terrorist’ under UAPA

Livemint

The Union Home Ministry says Mohammad Qasim, a 32-year-old resident of Angrala in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, is involved in a wide range of terrorist activities, with the intention to wage war against the country.

The Home Ministry said that it exercised the powers conferred by the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, and designated Mohammad Qasim Gujjar as a terrorist. (Mint)Premium
The Home Ministry said that it exercised the powers conferred by the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, and designated Mohammad Qasim Gujjar as a terrorist. (Mint)

The Indian government on Thursday, March 7 declared Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) member Mohammad Qasim Gujjar alias Salman alias Suleman as a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA). He is presently residing in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The Union Home Ministry issued a notification on Thursday in this regard, saying that Mohammad Qasim, a 32-year-old permanent resident of Angrala in Reasi district in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), with the intention to wage war against the country, is involved in carrying out a wide range of terrorist activities including coordinating, supplying, identifying locations of drone for dropping of arms, ammunition, improvised explosive device (IED) and cash as well as delivering and managing consignments from across the Pakistan border.

Qasim has also been involved in various terror attacks, and bomb blasts and is responsible for causing death and injuries to several people.

The Home Ministry said that it exercised the powers conferred by clause (a) of sub-section (1) of section 35 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967 and designated Mohammad Qasim as a terrorist.

He has been involved in creating new terror modules by recruitment and radicalisation by various means including social media and other online encrypted communication applications to increase the areas of terror activities, said the ministry.

The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, has been enacted to provide for more effective prevention of certain unlawful activities of individuals and associations, for dealing with terrorist activities and for matters connected therewith.

Qasim is the 57th individual to be designated as a terrorist under the anti-terror law UAPA.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 07 Mar 2024, 06:04 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App