India declares one-day national mourning on Monday for Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani

India has declared one day of national mourning on Monday (13 July) following the death of former Emir and Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, India's Ministry of External Affairs confirmed. The father emir of Qatar, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, died at the age of 74, the Amiri Diwan, State of Qatar, said earlier.

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“Government of India has declared one-day national mourning tomorrow, 13 July 2026, as a mark of respect for His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani , Father Amir of the State of Qatar, who passed away today. The National Flag will be flown at half-mast on the day of mourning throughout India on all buildings where the National Flag is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment on the day.” read the press note.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the national flag will fly at half-mast across the country on July 13, while official entertainment will remain suspended as a mark of respect for the late ruler.

Kiren Rijiju, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs, is expected to visit Qatar shortly to convey condolences on behalf of the Government of India to the State of Qatar, MEA informed.

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The MEA also said Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju is expected to travel to Qatar to convey India's condolences to the country's leadership on behalf of the Government of India.

Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani dies at 74 Earlier on Sunday, Qatar announced the death of Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani at the age of 74. The Amiri Diwan confirmed his passing but did not disclose the cause of death.

"With hearts steadfast in faith in God's decree and destiny, the Bureau of the Emir mourns the great loss to the nation of the late -- may God have mercy on him -- His Highness the Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani," read a statement published by the emir's office on social media.

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Qatari authorities said funeral prayers would be held on Sunday evening. The country has also declared several days of public mourning, during which government offices and public institutions will remain closed, with national flags flown at half-mast.

Architect of modern Qatar's economic rise Sheikh Hamad ruled Qatar from 1995 to 2013 after assuming power in a bloodless coup while his father was abroad. He inherited a relatively small Gulf state and oversaw its transformation into one of the world's wealthiest countries on a per capita basis.

His tenure coincided with the rapid expansion of Qatar's natural gas industry. By leveraging the country's vast gas reserves through international investment and partnerships, Qatar emerged as one of the world's leading exporters of liquefied natural gas, strengthening its influence in global energy markets.

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Beyond economic reforms, Sheikh Hamad introduced Qatar's first permanent Constitution in 2004 and expanded political participation through municipal elections that allowed women both to vote and to contest seats. Under his leadership, the Gulf nation also established itself as an influential diplomatic mediator in regional and international affairs.

PM Narendra Modi remembers 'a visionary leader' Prime Minister Narendra Modi described Sheikh Hamad as a transformative leader who played a defining role in Qatar's development and recalled meeting him during his visit to Doha in 2024.

Also Read | PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Amir of Qatar Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani

"We deeply mourn the passing of Father Amir of the State of Qatar, HH Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani. A visionary leader who led Qatar to great levels of development and prosperity, we remember him also as a true friend whom I had the honour of meeting during my last visit to Qatar in February 2024. I convey my sincere condolences to the Amir of Qatar, HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and the entire royal family and people of Qatar. May the departed soul rest in eternal peace," PM Modi said in a post on X.

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