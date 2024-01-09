India declines offer of special envoys from China and other countries after Balakot strikes
Former diplomat Ajay Bisaria reveals in his book that India declined China's offer to send a deputy minister as a special envoy to seek de-escalation after the Balakot strikes.
In the aftermath of India's Balakot strikes, several countries offered to send special envoys and China too suggested that it could send its deputy minister to both countries to seek de-escalation but New Delhi declined the offer, says former diplomat Ajay Bisaria.
