India 'deeply concerned' over deteriorating situation in Middle East, urges restraint

India, on Saturday expressed “deep concern” over the recent developments in Iran and the Gulf region, where explosions have been reported in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, other cities after Israel-US jointly launched strikes on Iran on Saturday.

"India is deeply concerned at the recent developments in Iran and the Gulf region. We urge all sides to exercise restraint, avoid escalation, and prioritise the safety of civilians. Dialogue and diplomacy should be pursued to de-escalate tensions and address underlying issues. Sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states must be respected.

Our Missions in the region are in touch with Indian nationals and have issued appropriate advisories asking them to remain vigilant, stay in contact with the Missions, and follow local security guidance," India's Ministry of External Affairs said in its statement.

Earlier in the day, Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi issued an advisory – urging all Indian nationals residing in the city to remain vigilant.

India issues advisory for its citizens in Abu Dhabi In the advisory, the Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi said, “In view of the current regional situation, all Indian nationals in the United Arab Emirates are advised to avoid unnecessary travel, take due care, remain vigilant, follow safety guidelines and advisories as and when issued by the UAE authorities and the Embassy.”

“The Embassy of India, Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General in Dubai are continuing to function normally and will issue updates as necessary. For any emergency query, the Indian nationals in the UAE can contact the following numbers.”

India's advisory comes hours after US-Israel jointly launched ‘Operation Epic Fury’ against Iran – targeting the capital city Tehran, a girls' school located in the southern part of the Islamic Republic, supreme leader Ayatollah Khamenei, president Pezeshkian and other Iranian officials – as per reports by AFP, Reuters, other agencies.

What is ‘Operation Epic Fury’? Dubbed as ‘Operation Epic Fury’ – US' massive military strike comes days after US President Donald Trump gave Tehran 10 days to finalise the nuclear deal and warned that “bad things” would happen if it failed to comply with Washington's demands.

Explosions follow in Dubai, other Middle East hubs Following the US-Israel strikes, several key Middle East hubs, including Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Manama, Doha, Riyadh and Amman, were jolted by multiple loud explosions.

One civilian was also reported dead in Abu Dhabi.