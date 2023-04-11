India deeply values its 25 years of strategic partnership with France: Goyal

India deeply values its 25 years of strategic partnership with France: Goyal2 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 07:18 PM IST
- Goyal said that France is India’s preferred partner in defence and various other sectors and this 25-year journey is truly reflective of India’s journey of progress
NEW DELHI : Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said that India deeply values its 25 years of strategic partnership with France and 75 years of friendship.
