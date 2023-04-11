India deeply values its 25 years of strategic partnership with France: Goyal

NEW DELHI : Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said that India deeply values its 25 years of strategic partnership with France and 75 years of friendship.

Addressing the Indian diaspora in Paris on Monday during his ongoing visit to France, Goyal said that France is India’s preferred partner in defence and various other sectors and this 25-year journey is truly reflective of India’s journey of progress.

He further said that India desires to strengthen this partnership with France.

The minister further that the vibrant Indian Community in France acting as a true living Bridge between the two countries will relentlessly pursue a path that will further strengthen India’s ties with France in technology, investments, tourism, etc.

Goyal said that in 1947, as India gained independence it started regaining its place in the world. He said that this year India is celebrating 25 years of partnership with France and 75 years of India’s independence.

He said that while it’s a great moment to reflect on all the good things that have been achieved in the last 75 years, it’s also a great opportunity for each one of us to reflect on new ideas about how our country should progress in the future.

Goyal added that India offers huge opportunities to the rest of the world and India’s overall exports growing to US $ 765 Billion in 2022-23 is an example of a new India which is showing the path to the rest of the world, a new India with capability, capacity & confidence. The minister said that each member of the diaspora is an ambassador of India.

The minister said that the Indian community in France can contribute to this journey of Amrit Kaal envisioned by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to see India as a developed Nation by 2047.

He said that India must find its rightful place in the comity of nation’s now as ‘this is the time, this is the right time’ as said by the prime minister.