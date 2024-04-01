India's defence exports at all-time high! Rajnath Singh says industry ‘grew by 32.5% in FY24’
Praising the growth of private sector and DPSUs in past years, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said India's defence exports reached an all time high mark of Rs.21,083 crore in FY24. India exports its defence products to over 85 countries.
India's defence exports reached an all time high level of ₹21,083 crore in financial year 2023-24 with a 32.5% growth in FY24 compared to previous financial year, said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday.
