India defence secretary, COO Bhutan meet to enhance defence cooperation

NEW DELHI: India’S defence secretary Giridhar Armane and Chief Operations Officer Lt Gen Batoo Tshering, Royal Bhutan Army, met in New Delhi to enhance bilateral defence cooperation.
“During their interaction, they discussed ongoing defence cooperation between the two country’s armies and reviewed areas of mutual interest to increase cooperation," the ministry of Defence said in a press release.
The defence secretary also congratulated Lt Tshering on completing 17 years as COO, RBA.
“Lt Gen Batoo Tshering was enthusiastic about the positive connect with Indian Military Training Team and acknowledged their contribution to the well-being of Bhutan since 1962. Aramane acknowledged the National Service Program (Gyalsung) launched by Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck," the ministry added.
Armane also discussed possible avenues of cooperation between India and Bhutan in the area of skill development of youth.
“Lt Tshering appreciated the review Giridhar Armane carried out of the Passing Out Parade at Officers Training Academy, Chennai. The Defence Secretary and COO, RBA acknowledged the strong bonds of friendship between India and Bhutan and reinforced the commitment of both sides to continue the bonhomie and friendship," the ministry said.
Diplomatic relations between India and Bhutan were established in 1968 with the establishment of a special office of India in Thimphu. The basic framework of India-Bhutan bilateral relations is the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation signed in 1949 between the two countries and revised in February 2007.
India has been extending economic assistance to Bhutan’s socio-economic development since the early 1960s when Bhutan launched its Five-Year Plans. India continues to be the principal development partner of Bhutan.
