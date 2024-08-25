India defends crude oil trade with Russia, Jaishankar says, ‘decisions based on market conditions rather than…’

  • During a press conference with Indian media, Zelenskyy emphasized India's global influence and its potential role in pressuring Russia.

Livemint
Published25 Aug 2024, 07:30 AM IST
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urges India to reconsider crude oil trade with Russia; contradicting discussions
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urges India to reconsider crude oil trade with Russia; contradicting discussions(AP)

In response to recent comments from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, India has defended its oil trade with Russia, emphasizing the role it plays in maintaining global energy market stability. This stance was articulated by Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar following a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Zelenskyy in Kyiv.

Jaishankar explained India's position, stating, "...it is in the interest of the international economy as a whole, that oil prices remain reasonable and stable." He highlighted the current complexities in the global energy market, noting that sanctions on major oil producers have led to supply constraints.

Also Read | What makes Modi govt’s new Unified Pension Scheme different from NPS?

During a press conference with Indian media, Zelenskyy emphasized India's global influence and its potential role in pressuring Russia. He stated, "You can stop Vladimir Putin and halt his economy, and put him really in his place." The Ukrainian leader added, “The role of India...if you will stop imports of oil, Putin will have huge challenges…,” as quoted by ET.

However, these remarks appear to contradict the discussions held earlier between the two leaders. 

Also Read | Latest News Today Live Updates August 25, 2024: What makes Modi govt’s new Unified Pension Scheme different from NPS?

The minister elaborated on India's approach. "There's a market strategy to buy oil. So the figures of where we get our oil imports, go up and down. It depends on the state of the market." Jaishankar emphasized that India, as a significant oil consumer and importer, makes its purchasing decisions based on market conditions rather than political considerations, as per the report.

Jaishankar elaborated on India's perspective: “...what we did was to explain to the Ukrainian side what was the energy market scenario, the fact that today many energy producers are sanctioned, making the market potentially very tight; and why actually today there is a compulsion, in fact not just a compulsion, I mean why it is in the interest of the international economy as a whole, that oil prices remain reasonable and stable,” as quoted in the report.

Also Read | German police arrest suspect in stabbing rampage, official says

Recent data indicates that India has become the top buyer of Russian oil, surpassing China. In July, Russian crude accounted for a record 44% of India's overall imports, reaching 2.07 million barrels per day - a 4.2% increase from June and a 12% rise compared to the previous year.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:25 Aug 2024, 07:30 AM IST
HomeNewsIndiaIndia defends crude oil trade with Russia, Jaishankar says, ‘decisions based on market conditions rather than…’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    154.15
    03:58 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    0.05 (0.03%)

    Bharat Electronics

    306.05
    03:59 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    1.5 (0.49%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    319.10
    03:57 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    -5.05 (-1.56%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    352.00
    03:59 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    1.95 (0.56%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Himadri Speciality Chemical

    527.10
    03:57 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    43.3 (8.95%)

    FSN E-Commerce Ventures

    226.90
    03:58 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    16.5 (7.84%)

    Elgi Equipments

    693.60
    03:59 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    46.9 (7.25%)

    Doms Industries

    2,599.10
    03:29 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    168.4 (6.93%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,138.000.00
      Chennai
      72,567.000.00
      Delhi
      72,710.000.00
      Kolkata
      73,138.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue