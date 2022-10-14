India demands action against perpetrator on stabbing of Indian in Australia

The Union Ministry of External Affairs released a statement on Friday demanding action against the perpetrator in the incident of the stabbing of an Indian student in Australia. The Australian authorities informed that a 28-year-old Indian student was stabbed multiple times in the face, chest and abdomen by the man who was demanding cash from him.
The NSW Police Force in a statement on Monday informed that Shubham Garg was attacked while he was walking along the Pacific Highway around 10.30 PM on 6 October. He was approached by an unknown man who demanded cash from him.
When Shubham refused, the assailant stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the spot.
Shubham was badly injured in the incident and he sought help from the nearby houses, from where he was taken to the Royal North Shore Hospital. The police informed that he underwent surgery at the hospital and is serious but stable for now.
Officers from the North Shore Police Area Command have been investigating the stabbing and have formed Strike Force Prosy, according to the statement by the police.
Daniel Norwood, 27, was arrested and charged with attempted murder after Garg allegedly suffered multiple stab wounds to the face, chest, and abdomen, according to the Daily Telegraph newspaper.
A number of items were seized from Norwood's house that is being sent for forensic examination. He appeared in Hornsby Local Court and was denied bail on Monday. He will remain in custody until his next court date.
The police also confirmed that Shubham and Norwood didn't know each other before the incident. "We can confirm the men are not believed to have known each other prior to the incident," the Police Media Unit told In The Cove.
