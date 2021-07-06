NEW DELHI: India on Tuesday denied news reports that it was closing its embassy and consulates in Afghanistan amid major advances by the Taliban in the northeastern part of the country.

"Media reports on #India closing its Embassy & Consulates in are incorrect. @IndianEmbKabul Consulates in Kandahar & Mazar are open, functioning. We DO HOWEVER continue to closely monitor the evolving security situation particularly around Kandahar & Mazar cities. @MEAIndia," the Indian embassy in Kabul said in a Twitter post.

Earlier in the day, a news report by India Today had said that India has decided to evacuate its nationals and officials from Kabul and other cities. “Plans have been worked out for the evacuation of our staff and other personnel present in Afghanistan in the cities of Kabul, Kandahar and Mazar-i-Sharif," the India Today report had said, quoting unnamed government sources.

The statement by the Indian embassy followed reports of major Taliban victories in the north of Afghanistan with an AP report saying that this had resulted in some countries deciding to close their consulates in northern Afghanistan. Tajikistan, the AP report said, had called up reservists to reinforce its southern border.

Nearly 1,000 Afghan soldiers have fled the Taliban advances by crossing the border into Tajikistan, according to reports from Tajikistan, the AP report said. A statement on Monday from the Tajik government said President Emomali Rakhmon has ordered the mobilisation of 20,000 military reservists to strengthen its border with Afghanistan, it said.

The consulates of Turkey and Russia have reportedly closed in Mazar-e-Sharif, the capital of northern Balkh province, and Afghanistan's fourth-largest city, the AP report said, adding that Iran has said it has restricted activities at its consulate in the city. There has been fighting in Balkh province, but the provincial capital has been relatively peaceful.

The consulates of Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, India and Pakistan have reduced their services, Balkh provincial governor's spokesman Munir Farhad said Tuesday, according to the AP report.

