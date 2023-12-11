India denies report of ‘secret memo’ against Hardeep Singh Nijjar: ‘Fake narrative peddled by Pak intelligence’
While denying the existence of any such memo, the MEA statement called it a part of a sustained disinformation campaign against India and accused Pakistani intelligence of peddling fake narratives
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Sunday denied the reports that India sent a ‘secret memo’ to North American countries asking them to launch a "sophisticated crackdown scheme" against the Sikh diaspora in Western countries. The statement came after a report by The Intercept which claimed that the secret memo was issued in April 2023 and included the name of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was killed in Canada's Surrey in June 2023.