India and Denmark have decided on an action plan for a five-year green strategic partnership during Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen's first visit to the country.

Addressing a press briefing afterwards, Reenat Sandhu, Ministry of External Affairs, Secretary (West), said, “Prime Minister of both countries noted if Denmark's skill and India's scale is combined with scope, speed and sustainability, it can be a good example for others to emulate."

"Terming as "unique," the green strategic partnership between the two countries Sandhu said that it is focused on collaboration to promote green and sustainable growth."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Frederiksen earlier today for held bilateral talks. The PM later expressed that two had fruitful talks on many regional and global issues

Speaking about the meet, Sandhu stressed that engagement demonstrated "our close and friendly relations and provided the opportunity to review progress".

"Denmark has also committed to increase climate financing. They have said that they will contribute more than 1 per cent of the USD 100 billion per annum commitment made under the Paris Agreement," Sandhu informed.

She also stated that one MoU was signed between the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru and Danfoss on establishing a centre of excellence for addressing climate change.

On Saturday, Mette Frederiksen also called on President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a press release yesterday, "Welcoming the Prime Minister and her spouse to India, the President stated that India and Denmark were long-standing friends and our warm and friendly ties were rooted in history as well as shared values and aspiration."

