India, Denmark launch whitepaper on ‘Urban Wastewater Scenario in India’

Speaking during the launch, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said, “Recognising the importance of holistic water management, our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has brought various activities related to water under one umbrella and formed an integrated ministry in the name of Jal Shakti in 2019. This has given greater synergy and coherence to water management in India and we have committed investments of more than $140 billion by 2024 in water sector."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}