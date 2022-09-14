India, Denmark launch whitepaper on ‘Urban Wastewater Scenario in India’

The whitepaper aims to holistically capture current status of wastewater treatment in India and potential pathways for future treatment structures, co-creation, and collaborations.
New Delhi: India and Denmark have together launched a whitepaper on ‘Urban Wastewater Scenario in India’ with Denmark at World Water Congress and Exhibition 2022 in Copenhagen, the NITI Aayog said in a statement on Wednesday.
Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat attended the event along with Danish environment minister Lea Wermelin and development co-operation Minister Flemming Møller Mortensen.
Speaking during the launch, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said, “Recognising the importance of holistic water management, our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has brought various activities related to water under one umbrella and formed an integrated ministry in the name of Jal Shakti in 2019. This has given greater synergy and coherence to water management in India and we have committed investments of more than $140 billion by 2024 in water sector."
The minister said that with the help of community-centric approach, at least 10% of the funds are contributed by community in every program ensuring community ownership and participation.
As per the statement released by the NITI Aayog, the whitepaper aims to holistically capture current status of wastewater treatment in India and potential pathways for future treatment structures, co-creation, and collaborations.
This whitepaper is an outcome of Green Strategic Partnership with a focus on green hydrogen, renewable energy and wastewater management between India and Denmark and their bilateral ties.
