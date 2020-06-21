NEW DELHI: India had detained and later set free some Chinese soldiers after a violent face-off between the two two sides last week, minister of state for road transport and highways VK Singh has said.

In an interview to ABP News channel, the minister, who is also a former army chief, said during the clash in the evening of 15 June, some Indian soldiers had crossed over to their side and some Chinese soldiers crossed over to our side. He said he had seen media reports saying that China has returned our soldiers.

"Similarly, we returned their men (Chinese soldiers) who had come to our side," said Singh. He said, if 20 Indian soldiers were killed, the number of casualties were much higher on the Chinese side. “We have an estimate of 43," he said.

On Thursday, China had handed over 10 Indian soldiers, including four officers who were captured by it during skirmish in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley on 15 June.

Singh’s recount of events is the official account of the clash on 15 June. The Indian Army’s account did not give any details but did say that 20 Indian soldiers were killed on 15 June.

