Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >India detained, later set free some Chinese soldiers after face-off: VK Singh
Ladakh highway at Gagangeer, north-east of Srinagar. (AP Photo)

India detained, later set free some Chinese soldiers after face-off: VK Singh

1 min read . 09:46 AM IST Elizabeth Roche

  • On Thursday, China had handed over 10 Indian soldiers, including four officers, who were captured by it during skirmish in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley on 15 June

NEW DELHI: India had detained and later set free some Chinese soldiers after a violent face-off between the two two sides last week, minister of state for road transport and highways VK Singh has said.

NEW DELHI: India had detained and later set free some Chinese soldiers after a violent face-off between the two two sides last week, minister of state for road transport and highways VK Singh has said.

In an interview to ABP News channel, the minister, who is also a former army chief, said during the clash in the evening of 15 June, some Indian soldiers had crossed over to their side and some Chinese soldiers crossed over to our side. He said he had seen media reports saying that China has returned our soldiers.

In an interview to ABP News channel, the minister, who is also a former army chief, said during the clash in the evening of 15 June, some Indian soldiers had crossed over to their side and some Chinese soldiers crossed over to our side. He said he had seen media reports saying that China has returned our soldiers.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

"Similarly, we returned their men (Chinese soldiers) who had come to our side," said Singh. He said, if 20 Indian soldiers were killed, the number of casualties were much higher on the Chinese side. “We have an estimate of 43," he said.

On Thursday, China had handed over 10 Indian soldiers, including four officers who were captured by it during skirmish in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley on 15 June.

Singh’s recount of events is the official account of the clash on 15 June. The Indian Army’s account did not give any details but did say that 20 Indian soldiers were killed on 15 June.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated