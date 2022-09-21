India detects 4,500 new covid cases in 24 hours

The Centre has directed states and union territories to continue monitoring incoming international travellers as part of the revised surveillance strategy in context of covid-19
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI: India reported 4,510 new covid cases and related 33 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per an update by the Union health ministry on Wednesday. The country’s active caseload now stands at 46,216 while the total number of reported covid infections so far has exceeded 4.45 crore, with fatalities at 528,403.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI: India reported 4,510 new covid cases and related 33 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per an update by the Union health ministry on Wednesday. The country’s active caseload now stands at 46,216 while the total number of reported covid infections so far has exceeded 4.45 crore, with fatalities at 528,403.
The daily positivity rate has been reported at 1.33 % while the weekly positivity rate is 1.80 %.
The daily positivity rate has been reported at 1.33 % while the weekly positivity rate is 1.80 %.
In the last 24 hours, more than 5,640 people recovered from covid. Since the onset of covid in early 2020, India has seen 4,39,72,980 recoveries.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In the last 24 hours, more than 5,640 people recovered from covid. Since the onset of covid in early 2020, India has seen 4,39,72,980 recoveries.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The country has conducted over 89.23 crore covid tests till date and 3,39,994 were done in the last 24 hours.
The country has conducted over 89.23 crore covid tests till date and 3,39,994 were done in the last 24 hours.
Under the covid vaccination drive, more than 216.95 crore vaccine doses have been administered to the eligible population across the country so far.
Under the covid vaccination drive, more than 216.95 crore vaccine doses have been administered to the eligible population across the country so far.
The Centre has directed states and union territories to continue monitoring incoming international travellers as part of the revised surveillance strategy in context of covid-19. They have also been asked continue monitoring lnfluenza-like illness (lLl) & SARI cases, undertake genome sequencing, and step-up vaccination.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Centre has directed states and union territories to continue monitoring incoming international travellers as part of the revised surveillance strategy in context of covid-19. They have also been asked continue monitoring lnfluenza-like illness (lLl) & SARI cases, undertake genome sequencing, and step-up vaccination.