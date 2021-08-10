India detects 86 cases of Delta Plus, maximum in Maharashtra

Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) has sequenced over 58,240 samples so far. The government is currently monitoring the variants of concern--Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta and Delta Plus. “There are two variants under investigation - Kappa and B1617.3. We were doing two kinds of surveillance - to monitor variants of concern which are coming from outside and to monitor impact of Delta variant in country. Today, we need to look for new mutants because they can reach anywhere any time, he added," said Dr Sujeet Singh, director National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC0.