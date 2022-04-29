India detects around 3,377 covid cases in last 24 hours

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Delhi (5250), Haryana (2238), Uttar Pradesh (1394) , Kerala (2660), Karnataka (2770), Maharashtra (961) recorded the maximum number of active cases as compared with the other states
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
India has detected about 3, 377 cases in the last 24 hours, a jump of 450 cases from the previous day, taking the tally of active cases to 17,801, the union health ministry said on Wednesday.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
India has detected about 3, 377 cases in the last 24 hours, a jump of 450 cases from the previous day, taking the tally of active cases to 17,801, the union health ministry said on Wednesday.
“About 3,377 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours as compared with 2,927 cases that were reported on Thursday," the ministry said.
“About 3,377 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours as compared with 2,927 cases that were reported on Thursday," the ministry said.
Delhi (5250), Haryana (2238), Uttar Pradesh (1394) , Kerala (2660), Karnataka (2770), Maharashtra (961) recorded the maximum number of active cases as compared with the other states.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Delhi (5250), Haryana (2238), Uttar Pradesh (1394) , Kerala (2660), Karnataka (2770), Maharashtra (961) recorded the maximum number of active cases as compared with the other states.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
As many as 2,496 people recovered from covid cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recovered cases to 4,25,30,622.
As many as 2,496 people recovered from covid cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recovered cases to 4,25,30,622.
The country has conducted more than 83.69 Cr (83,69,45,383) tests to detect the virus so far, of which 4,73,635 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.
The country has conducted more than 83.69 Cr (83,69,45,383) tests to detect the virus so far, of which 4,73,635 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.
More than 188.65 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under nationwide vaccination drive which started on 16 January last year, the ministry said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
More than 188.65 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under nationwide vaccination drive which started on 16 January last year, the ministry said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“Over 2.82 Crore adolescents in the age group of 12-14 years have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, 6,17,694 precaution doses have been administered to the people in the age group of 18-59 years," said the ministry.
“Over 2.82 Crore adolescents in the age group of 12-14 years have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, 6,17,694 precaution doses have been administered to the people in the age group of 18-59 years," said the ministry.
Doctors in the city said that cases have increased slightly with patients complaining of flu-like symptoms.
Dr Sandeep Budhiraja, Group Medical Director, Max Healthcare said: “Most patients are coming to the hospitals with mild symptoms like cold, cough and fever generally lasting for 3-4 days. We presently have about 24 patients in our entire network at Max Hospital. Most of these people are either elderly or those having co-morbidities. It is very important to vaccinate our pediatric population. They are the ones who are most likely to catch more infection and then spread to the elderly and adults at home."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Dr Sandeep Budhiraja, Group Medical Director, Max Healthcare said: “Most patients are coming to the hospitals with mild symptoms like cold, cough and fever generally lasting for 3-4 days. We presently have about 24 patients in our entire network at Max Hospital. Most of these people are either elderly or those having co-morbidities. It is very important to vaccinate our pediatric population. They are the ones who are most likely to catch more infection and then spread to the elderly and adults at home."