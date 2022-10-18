India detects first case of ‘dangerous’ Omicron subvariant BQ.1 in Maharashtra

Maharashtra's health department and experts have asked not to ignore flu-like symptoms and seek medical advice at the earliest. They have advised observing Covid Appropriate behaviour in public places and getting vaccinated as per Government of India guidelines. Experts from the department suggest that people with comorbidities need to take extra precautions while visiting public places. People suffering from Influenza-like illnesses should avoid public contact as much as possible.

