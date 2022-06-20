India detects over 12,780 covid cases in last 24 hours

India detects over 12,780 covid cases in last 24 hours1 min read . 10:50 AM IST
- The death toll has climbed to 5,24,873 with 18 new fatalities reported in last 24 hours
New Delhi: As covid cases surge in India, the country registered 12,781 new infections in the last 24 hours. The total tally of active caseload has climbed to over 76,700, the union health ministry said on Monday. Total covid-19 cases have reached 4,33,09,473 so far.
The death toll has climbed to 5,24,873 with 18 new fatalities reported in a day, the data stated.
“About 12,781 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours with active caseload shooting at 76,700," said the ministry.
While Delhi has witnessed an active caseload of 5,542, Maharashtra has 23746 cases, Haryana has recorded 2985 cases while Kerala has reported more than 22436 covid cases at present. Tamil Nadu has 3522 active cases, Karnataka has reported 5035 active cases so far.
The increasing covid numbers are pushing up positivity rate to 4.32%. The weekly positivity rate is 2.62%
In the last 24 hours, more than 8,537 patients recovered from covid. Since the onset of covid, more than 4,27,07,900 people have recovered from the disease.
The country has conducted over 85.81 crore covid tests till date whereas 2,96,050 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.
Under the covid vaccination drive, more than 196.1 crore vaccine doses have been administered to the people across the country so far.
The central government has provided more than 193.53 crore vaccine doses to States/UTs while 12.75 crore vaccine doses are in balance and unutilized vaccines available with states and UTs.
In view of rising covid cases across the nation, the union health ministry has directed all states/UTs to continue monitoring influenza-like illness & SARI cases in all hospitals on a regular basis and constant genome sequencing. The states have also been asked to continue with vaccination of all eligible people.
