India detects over 4,120 new covid cases and 20 deaths in a day

India detects over 4,120 new covid cases and 20 deaths in a day1 min read . 10:27 AM IST
The country’s active caseload has declined to 43,415 while total number of covid cases is more than 4.45 crore
New Delhi: India reported around 4,129 new covid cases and 20 deaths in the last 24 hours, the health ministry data stated on Monday.
The country’s active caseload has declined to 43,415 while total number of covid cases is more than 4.45 crore with 5,28,530m fatalities so far.
While Assam has reported 2742 active caseload, Gujarat has contributed 1012 active cases. Karnataka has reported 3182 active cases while Kerala has 13469 active cases. Maharashtra has 3702 active cases, Odisha 1329 cases, Rajasthan with 682 cases, Tamil Nadu has 5395 active cases; Uttarakhand 1077 cases, West Bengal has 3123 active cases so far.
The daily positivity rate has been reported at 2.51 % while the weekly positivity rate is 1.61 %.
In the last 24 hours, more than 4,688 patients recovered from covid. Since the onset of covid more than 4,40,00,298 people have recovered from covid.
The country has conducted over 89.38 crore covid tests till date whereas 1,64,377 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.
Under the covid vaccination drive, more than 217.68 crore vaccine doses have been administered to the people across the country so far.
Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has directed states/UTs to do surveillance of incoming international travelers as a part of revised surveillance strategy in context of covid-19.
