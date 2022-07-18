India detects second monkeypox case, Centre reviews its preparedness at ports in India2 min read . 09:02 PM IST
- A 31-year-old monkeypox patient is under the treatment at Pariyaram Medical College. Immediate contacts are being traced
NEW DELHI :India has detected another case of monkeypox in Kerala from Kannur district in the state making it a second confirmed case of monkeypox disease in the country. A 31-year-old male is under the treatment at Pariyaram Medical College. Immediate contacts are being traced, officials said on Monday.
“This person came to India on 13 July from Dubai. He was admitted to the hospital when he showed the symptoms. His samples were sent to NIV Pune where it was confirmed positive," said the official.
Meanwhile, the union health ministry has reviewed the functioning of health screening of international travellers arriving in India at airports and ports, today.
The meeting was attended by airport and port health officers (APHOs/PHOs) and regional directors from regional offices of health & family welfare along with the senior officials from international health division and disaster management cell.
“They were advised to ensure strict health screening of all arriving international travelers which can minimize the risk of importation of monkeypox cases into the country," the government statement said.
Furthermore, they were advised and re-oriented in clinical presentation of monkeypox disease as per guidelines set by the union health ministry on management of monkeypox disease.
“They were also advised to coordinate with other stakeholder agencies like immigration at international ports and airports to streamline health screening processes besides ensuring suitable linkages with hospital facilities earmarked to each port of entry for timely referral and isolation," noted the government statement.
Last week, the health ministry had rushed a multi-disciplinary team Kerala to assist the state health department in containing the disease outbreak after the first case of monkeypox was detected in Kollam district of Kerala.
Monkeypox is characterized by fever with an unexplained acute rash all over the body. Other symptoms include—headache, swollen lymph nodes, muscle and body aches, back pain and profound weakness.
