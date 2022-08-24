India did not face the kind of vaccine hesitancy like in other countries: PM

Amrita hospital is a blend of modernity and spirituality and will become a medium of accessible and affordable treatment for needy patients, said Modi
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI :India did not face the kind of vaccine hesitancy as seen in other countries because of the message from spiritual leaders, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi while inaugurating state-of-the-art Amrita Hospital at Faridabad on Wednesday. Later in the day, PM inaugurated Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital & Research Centre at Mohali.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI :India did not face the kind of vaccine hesitancy as seen in other countries because of the message from spiritual leaders, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi while inaugurating state-of-the-art Amrita Hospital at Faridabad on Wednesday. Later in the day, PM inaugurated Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital & Research Centre at Mohali.
“Amrita hospital is a blend of modernity and spirituality and will become a medium of accessible and affordable treatment for needy patients, said Prime Minister.
“Amrita hospital is a blend of modernity and spirituality and will become a medium of accessible and affordable treatment for needy patients, said Prime Minister.
“The availability of modern medical infrastructure in the National Capital Region (NCR) will get a boost as the Prime Minister inaugurates Amrita Hospital at Faridabad. Managed by Mata Amritanandamayi Math, the super-specialty hospital will be equipped with 2600 beds. The hospital, which is being constructed at an estimated cost of around Rs. 6000 crores, will provide state-of-the-art healthcare facilities to the people of Faridabad and the entire NCR region," the PMO release stated.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“The availability of modern medical infrastructure in the National Capital Region (NCR) will get a boost as the Prime Minister inaugurates Amrita Hospital at Faridabad. Managed by Mata Amritanandamayi Math, the super-specialty hospital will be equipped with 2600 beds. The hospital, which is being constructed at an estimated cost of around Rs. 6000 crores, will provide state-of-the-art healthcare facilities to the people of Faridabad and the entire NCR region," the PMO release stated.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Prime Minister further added that this system of discharging the responsibilities related to education and medicine by our religious and social institutions is in a way the PPP model of old times. It is called Public-Private Partnership but I also see it as ‘Paraspar Prayas’ (mutual effort", the PM said.
The Prime Minister further added that this system of discharging the responsibilities related to education and medicine by our religious and social institutions is in a way the PPP model of old times. It is called Public-Private Partnership but I also see it as ‘Paraspar Prayas’ (mutual effort", the PM said.
The Prime Minister remarked on the Made in India vaccine, and the kind of propaganda that was unleashed by some people. “As a result, many kinds of rumors started spreading in society. The PM further added that when the religious leaders and the spiritual teachers of the society came together and asked the people not to pay heed to the rumours, the effect was immediate. India did not face the kind of vaccine hesitancy as seen in other countries," he said.
The Prime Minister remarked on the Made in India vaccine, and the kind of propaganda that was unleashed by some people. “As a result, many kinds of rumors started spreading in society. The PM further added that when the religious leaders and the spiritual teachers of the society came together and asked the people not to pay heed to the rumours, the effect was immediate. India did not face the kind of vaccine hesitancy as seen in other countries," he said.
Later in the day, PM inaugurated Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital & Research Centre at Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar, Mohali.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Later in the day, PM inaugurated Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital & Research Centre at Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar, Mohali.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Central government’s commitment to create facilities for cancer treatment. “This hospital will provide service to the people of Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh. When the people of India will get modern hospitals filled with modern facilities for treatment, then they will get well sooner, and their energy will be channelled in the right direction. Tata Memorial Centre is now equipped for treatment of 1.5 lakh new patients every year. The new hospital and the AIIMS at Bilaspur will reduce the burden on PGI Chandigarh and provide much relief to the patients and their families," adding that health facilities of the country are being improved by working together on six fronts.
The Central government’s commitment to create facilities for cancer treatment. “This hospital will provide service to the people of Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh. When the people of India will get modern hospitals filled with modern facilities for treatment, then they will get well sooner, and their energy will be channelled in the right direction. Tata Memorial Centre is now equipped for treatment of 1.5 lakh new patients every year. The new hospital and the AIIMS at Bilaspur will reduce the burden on PGI Chandigarh and provide much relief to the patients and their families," adding that health facilities of the country are being improved by working together on six fronts.
The first front talks about the promotion of preventive healthcare, the second front is to open small and modern hospitals in villages, the third front is to open medical colleges and big medical research institutes in cities, fourth front is to increase the number of doctors and paramedical staff across the country, fifth front is to provide cheap medicines, cheap equipment to the patients, and the sixth front is to reduce the difficulties faced by patients by using technology. In the last 8 years, more than 200 new medical colleges have been built in the country"
The first front talks about the promotion of preventive healthcare, the second front is to open small and modern hospitals in villages, the third front is to open medical colleges and big medical research institutes in cities, fourth front is to increase the number of doctors and paramedical staff across the country, fifth front is to provide cheap medicines, cheap equipment to the patients, and the sixth front is to reduce the difficulties faced by patients by using technology. In the last 8 years, more than 200 new medical colleges have been built in the country"