India did not try to resume dialogue with Pakistan: Foreign Ministry

Ties between India and Pakistan nosedived after a terrorist attack on the Pathankot Air Force station in 2016. Subsequent attacks, including one on Indian Army camp in Uri, exacerbated tensions between the two countries. Ties dipped after India's aerial strike against terrorist training camps inside Pakistan in February last year after a car bomb attack on a paramilitary convoy killed 40 personnel. The withdrawal of the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir under the constitution was severely criticized by Pakistan at all for a including at the UN, further vitiating the atmosphere between the two countries.