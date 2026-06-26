India to introduce differentiated wage system for disabled, elderly and women under new rural jobs scheme

NEW DELHI: India’s rural job guarantee system is set for a structural shift that could redraw how millions of vulnerable workers are paid and assigned work.
From 1 July, the Centre will roll out a separate daily wage rate framework for persons with disabilities (PwDs), women, elderly workers and those with debilitating ailments under the Viksit Bharat–Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin), or VB-GRAM G, according to two senior government officials.
The move will effectively introduce a differentiated Schedule of Rates (SoR) under the rural employment programme. It will align productivity norms and work outputs with workers’ capacities, allowing them to receive the full notified wage without being disadvantaged.
For Divyangjan, or people with disabilities, the guidelines go further. They will not be required to work fixed hours to receive full daily remuneration. Work will instead be assigned based on individual abilities and physical conditions, the officials said. They will also be steered towards supervisory, support and livelihood-oriented roles rather than labour-intensive tasks.