India to introduce differentiated wage system for disabled, elderly and women under new rural jobs scheme

NEW DELHI: India’s rural job guarantee system is set for a structural shift that could redraw how millions of vulnerable workers are paid and assigned work.
NEW DELHI: India’s rural job guarantee system is set for a structural shift that could redraw how millions of vulnerable workers are paid and assigned work.
From 1 July, the Centre will roll out a separate daily wage rate framework for persons with disabilities (PwDs), women, elderly workers and those with debilitating ailments under the Viksit Bharat–Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin), or VB-GRAM G, according to two senior government officials.
From 1 July, the Centre will roll out a separate daily wage rate framework for persons with disabilities (PwDs), women, elderly workers and those with debilitating ailments under the Viksit Bharat–Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin), or VB-GRAM G, according to two senior government officials.
The move will effectively introduce a differentiated Schedule of Rates (SoR) under the rural employment programme. It will align productivity norms and work outputs with workers’ capacities, allowing them to receive the full notified wage without being disadvantaged.
For Divyangjan, or people with disabilities, the guidelines go further. They will not be required to work fixed hours to receive full daily remuneration. Work will instead be assigned based on individual abilities and physical conditions, the officials said. They will also be steered towards supervisory, support and livelihood-oriented roles rather than labour-intensive tasks.
The redesign comes against the backdrop of India’s estimated 26.8 million persons with disabilities, nearly 70% of whom live in rural areas, according to 2011 Census data. It also coincides with a major shift in the rural jobs architecture, as VB-GRAM G replaces the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) framework and expands the statutory employment guarantee to 125 days from 100 days under MGNREGA, even as traditional productivity benchmarks have often excluded vulnerable groups from full participation.
Under the new structure, households with Divyangjan will be prioritized for beneficiary-oriented assets, with work allocated closer to their residence. The framework also introduces alternative attendance mechanisms in exceptional cases and dedicated disability-friendly categories of work.
“Through dedicated provisions for Divyangjan, including Divyangjan-friendly employment opportunities, priority livelihood assets and a separate Schedule of Rates aligned with individual capacities, the Act seeks to ensure dignity, economic security and meaningful participation,” said rural development secretary Rohit Kansal, one of the two government officials cited above.
Special Gramin Rozgar Guarantee Cards will also be issued for Divyangjan workers to help identify beneficiaries, track entitlements and allocate suitable work. The job cards will carry a different colour from those issued to other workers.
The proposed SoR guarantees payment of the full notified daily wage, currently ranging from ₹241 to ₹400 per day across states. The specific rates for PwDs are yet to be finalised.
At the core of the reform is an attempt to expand the scope of rural employment. VB-GRAM G is designed to create livelihood-supporting infrastructure including skill development and training centres, work sheds, self-help group buildings, livestock and fisheries infrastructure, rural markets, storage units and value-addition centres.
The fiscal structure of the programme also marks a departure from MGNREGA. While the Centre earlier bore 100% of wage costs under the scheme, under VB-GRAM G it will fund 60% of total costs in most states and 90% in north-eastern and Himalayan states, with states covering the remainder.
Employment under the rural jobs programme has been rising in the current financial year. It stood at 17.4 million people in April, rising to 27.4 million in May and 28.6 million in June, according to official data as of 24 June.
The policy shift has drawn attention from labour rights experts, who say implementation will be critical.
“It's a very good idea to have a different vertical for people with disabilities, with work and employment appropriate to their abilities,” said Nikhil Dey, co-founder of the Mazdoor Kisan Shakti Sangathan (MKSS).
He added that funding and design will determine outcomes. “The main challenge will be ensuring adequate funds, training and proper work planning so that tasks are assigned according to their abilities rather than productivity norms designed for able-bodied workers…This was not done under MGNREGA. If it were done under VB-GRAM G, it would mean that this year's allocation would translate into roughly ₹5,000 crore,” he said.
VB-GRAM G, notified earlier this year, is part of the government’s broader Viksit Bharat 2047 vision and seeks to combine wage employment with asset creation and rural infrastructure development.
Shameer Rishad, a Bangalore-based disability rights expert, said identification will be a key bottleneck. “The government must first identify the number of persons with disabilities living in rural areas who are eligible to benefit from the revamped scheme. There should also be a clear definition and identification process for beneficiaries. Otherwise, the initiative could meet the same fate as many other welfare schemes run by the Centre and state governments.”
A proposed allocation of ₹1.51 trillion has been made for VB-GRAM G for FY27, of which ₹95,692 crore will be contributed by the Centre. In FY25, the highest-ever allocation of ₹86,000 crore was made for MGNREGA, retained at the same level for FY26.