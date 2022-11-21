India discontinues Air Suvidha form filling for international passengers

India had earlier lauded the restrictions at every Point of Entry (PoE) for the succesful fight againsy Covid-19. India's response to Covid at points of entry was proactive, pre-emptive and graded, the Centre said on Wednesday underlining that effective surveillance at such points delayed the arrival and spread of the disease, giving time for developing the necessary health infrastructure and capacities to effectively handle it, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan had said.