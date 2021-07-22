OPEN APP
India is in touch with several countries to explore the possibilities of importing vaccines to support its domestic production, stated Ministry of External Affairs.

"Our vaccination programme has been continuing at a rapid pace. To supplement production, we have been in touch with the various partners regarding the possibility of import of vaccines," said ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi during a weekly briefing.

On Covishield recognition in European countries, Bagchi stated that "more than half of European Union states have already recognised Covishield vaccine." Covishield has been developed by Oxford-AstraZeneca combine and is the mainstay of India's nationwide vaccination drive. It is being manufactured by Pune-based Serum Institute of India.

India has been trying to convince countries in the 27-member bloc to allow travellers from the nation vaccinated with Covishield enter their boundaries.

Bagchi said that New Delhi has been in touch with various nations to convince them to ease travel restriction on India. Indian students enrolled in institutions located in China, Italy and several other countries have been stuck here due to the travel restrictions.

"With the improvement in the Covid situation in India, we have been taking up with foreign countries the issue of easing travel restrictions for Indians. We believe that this is an important element towards economic recovery," the MEA spokesperson said.

"There have been some positive steps in this direction and we would hope that more countries take steps to normalise the movement of people from India," he added.

