India dismissed China's claims, says PLA troops fired a few rounds in the air

Indian army today issued a statement after Chinese PLA claimed that Indian soldiers fired warning shots at the Line of Actual Control(LAC).

Indian army rejected Chinese allegations of violating border agreements and accused Chinese troops of firing in the air during a face-off on their tense de facto border.

Indian army said, "In the instant case on 07 September, it was China's PLA troops who were attempting to close-in with one of our forward positions along the LAC & when dissuaded by own troops, PLA troops fired a few rounds in the air in an attempt to intimidate own troops.

India, while is committed to disengagement and de-escalating the situation on the LAC, China continues to undertake provocative activities to escalate.

The statement further stated, "At no stage has the Indian Army transgressed across the LAC or resorted to use of any aggressive means, including firing."

It said Chinese soldiers tried to close in on a forward Indian position in the Ladakh sector in the western Himalayas and when were met by Indian troops, the PLA fired a few rounds in the air.

It is the PLA that has been blatantly violating agreements and carrying out aggressive manoeuvres, while engagement at military, diplomatic and political level is in progress.

However, despite the grave provocation, own troops exercised great restraint and behaved in a mature and responsible manner.

The Indian Army is committed to maintaining peace and tranquility, however is also determined to protect national integrity and sovereignty at all costs. The statement by the Western Theatre Command is an attempt to mislead their domestic and international audience.

The Indian army issued the latest statement after a China alleged that India took provocative actions in the tensed Himalayan border between the two countries.

"Indian troops crossed the LAC at the west section of the China-India border, into the Shenpao mountain region near the south bank of Pangong Tso Lake," the Global Times reported quoting senior Colonel Zhang Shuili, a spokesperson of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) western command theatre.

"The Indian side's move seriously violated related agreements reached by both sides, stirred up tensions in the region, and would easily cause misunderstandings and misjudgments, which is a serious military provocation ...", the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson demanded that the Indian Army personnel "to immediately stop dangerous moves, withdraw personnel who crossed the LAC at once".

"We demand Indian side to immediately stop dangerous moves, withdraw personnel who crossed the LAC at once, strictly control frontline troops, seriously investigate and punish the personnel who fired the provocative shot and ensure similar incidents won't take place again," Zhang was quoted as saying.

