India dismisses Fake News claiming govt reviewing list of US goods exempted from tariffs

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) fact-checking handle on Sunday dismissed a fake news which claimed that the Indian government is currently reviewing a list of US-made products exempted from the tariffs after US President Donald Trump announced 25 per cent tariffs plus a penalty on domestic exports to America from August 1.

An X handle named ‘China in English’ claimed “The Indian government begins reviewing the list of U.S. products exempted from tariffs… and declares: No privilege without mutual respect”

However, MEA FactCheck, the official social media handle of the fact-checking arm of the Ministry of External Affairs on the social media platform X, said, "This is FAKE News!.”

MEA FactCheck on Sunday, 3 August 2025, refuted the post on U.S. products exempted from tariffs on the social media platform X.

The fact-checking account also debunked another ‘fake news’ report floating around social media in order to prevent the spread of further disinformation amongst the people through the platforms.

MEA FactCheck also refuted the claim that the government is ‘considering suspending or reviewing certain bilateral agreements with the United States if hostile economic policies continue.’

“Fake News Alert! This is FAKE News. No such statement made,” according to the post from MEA on Sunday, highlighting that no such statement was made by the Indian government.

Trump Tariffs on India

Last week, US President Donald Trump imposed 25% tariff on all imports from India along with some additional undisclosed penalties. Trump cited the Asian nation's high tariff rates and its relationship with Russia as being the ‘vast majority’ buyer of military equipment and crude oil.

Later, Trump called out both India and Russia as ‘dead economies’ amid the ongoing trade talks with India.

In a suo motu statement in both the houses of Parliament, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said, the government is examining the implications of these tariffs and is engaged with all stakeholders including exporters and industry for taking feedback of their assessment of the situation.

"The government attaches the utmost importance to protecting and promoting the welfare of our farmers, workers, entrepreneurs, exporters, MSMEs and all sections of industry. We will take all necessary steps to secure and advance our national interest," he said.