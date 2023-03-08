India ditches Pakistan route, to send food supply to Afghanistan through Iran

India ditches Pakistan route, to send food supply to Afghanistan through Iran3 min read . Updated: 08 Mar 2023, 06:29 AM IST
India has pledged to provide 50,000 metric tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan, which is suffering from severe food shortages.
India and five central Asian countries, on March 7, expressed their shared belief that Afghanistan should not be a base for terrorist activities. This declaration came as India announced that it would provide an additional 20,000 metric tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan. The wheat will be supplied in partnership with the UN World Food Programme and will be sent through the Chabahar Port in Iran.
