Senior advocate Dr Vikas Singh has joined the growing chorus of support for Ladakh social activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is now on the 19th day of his indefinite fast after joining Cockroach Janta Party protests (CJP) protests. Singh urged Wangchuk to end his hunger strike, saying, "India does not need you to die for a broken system. We need you to be alive, working, and leading us from the front."

“Please, save your strength for the long road ahead. End this fast, go back to the work you are best at,” he added.

In the letter, Singh wrote: "I am writing this to you out of deep worry, but also with a very clear mind about the world we are living in right now. I see you sitting there, putting your body and your life on the line for the future of our children, for the NEET concern, and for the soul of our country."

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What is the reason behind Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike? ⌵ Sonam Wangchuk is on an indefinite hunger strike to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, primarily over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination. 2 What health risks is Sonam Wangchuk facing due to his hunger strike? ⌵ Wangchuk is currently facing serious health risks, including potential multi-organ complications due to prolonged starvation, as warned by his attending physician. 3 How long has Sonam Wangchuk been on his hunger strike and what is his current health status? ⌵ Sonam Wangchuk has been on his hunger strike since June 28, and as of the 19th day, he has lost over 9 kilograms and is entering a critical phase of prolonged starvation. 4 What actions are being taken by the government regarding Sonam Wangchuk's health? ⌵ The Delhi High Court has ordered the government to monitor Wangchuk's health on a daily basis and ensure that medical intervention is provided as necessary. 5 Why did Dr. Vikas Singh urge Sonam Wangchuk to end his hunger strike? ⌵ Dr. Vikas Singh urged Wangchuk to end his hunger strike to preserve his strength for future activism, emphasizing that his life is valuable and he can create change more effectively when healthy.

Appealing to Wangchuk to end the fast, he added: "PLEASE END THIS FAST. Your strength has never come from begging people in power, or being at their mercy. Look at your life. You have always changed the world by doing, not by pleading."

Praising Wangchuk's contribution to education, Singh said: “You revolutionised education by taking the students everyone gave up on and showing them their worth. You showed us what discipline, innovation and real empathy look like in action. You are unstoppable when you are on the ground, creating, teaching and building.”

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Slamming the current political climate, Singh wrote that "gone are the days when leaders or ministers accepted moral responsibility and stepped down when lives were gravely affected by actions taken under their watch."

He further said: “Politics has changed. Look at what is happening around us. We see massive institutional failures and broken systems ruining millions of young lives, yet those in power look at this severe wrongdoing and feel absolutely no shame or responsibility.”

View full Image View full Image Supreme Court Bar Association President and Senior Advocate Dr Vikas Singh writes to Sonam Wangchuk, urges him to end his fast over the NEET concern.

Referring to elected representatives, Singh added: “The moral fibre of today's politicians is vastly diminishing... To expect a politician of today to have a conscience is unthinkable.”

Wangchuk's protest Wangchuk has been on an indefinite hunger strike at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak. His protest has received support from political leaders, activists, and members of civil society across the country.

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