India does not plan to curb wheat exports despite trimming output: Report

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The agriculture ministry has revised the wheat production estimate lower to 105 million tonnes for the 2021-22 crop year from 111.3 million tonnes earlier.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
India is not planning to curb wheat exports as the country has sufficient stocks. The announcement comes after when the government trimmed wheat output forecast to 105 million tonnes due to the early onset of summer which has impacted crop output.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
India is not planning to curb wheat exports as the country has sufficient stocks. The announcement comes after when the government trimmed wheat output forecast to 105 million tonnes due to the early onset of summer which has impacted crop output.
Food and farm ministry officials told Reuters on Wednesday that India can still easily export at least 8 million tonnes of wheat in the current fiscal year that began in April, and that the government would only consider export curbs after any sudden, unexpected surge in overseas shipments.
Food and farm ministry officials told Reuters on Wednesday that India can still easily export at least 8 million tonnes of wheat in the current fiscal year that began in April, and that the government would only consider export curbs after any sudden, unexpected surge in overseas shipments.
Further, Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey told the international news agency that "there is no move to curb wheat exports, as the country has sufficient stocks of wheat."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Further, Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey told the international news agency that "there is no move to curb wheat exports, as the country has sufficient stocks of wheat."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The agriculture ministry has revised the wheat production estimate lower to 105 million tonnes for the 2021-22 crop year from 111.3 million tonnes earlier.
The agriculture ministry has revised the wheat production estimate lower to 105 million tonnes for the 2021-22 crop year from 111.3 million tonnes earlier.
The country's wheat production was at 109.59 million tonnes in June - July 2020-21 crop year.
The country's wheat production was at 109.59 million tonnes in June - July 2020-21 crop year.
Earlier, a Bloomberg report had stated that India was considering the move after hot weather curbed its production prospects, feeding concern over world supplies sparked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which has driven soaring food inflation.
Earlier, a Bloomberg report had stated that India was considering the move after hot weather curbed its production prospects, feeding concern over world supplies sparked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which has driven soaring food inflation.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Citing an unnamed source, the report had revealed that top officials were discussing the move and will recommend it to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will then make the decision.
Citing an unnamed source, the report had revealed that top officials were discussing the move and will recommend it to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will then make the decision.