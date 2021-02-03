India doesn't agree with USTR on digital taxation - trade secretary

India doesn't agree with USTR on digital taxation - trade secretary1 min read . Updated: 03 Feb 2021, 01:31 PM IST
Big US tech firms such as Alphabet's Google and Facebook have opposed a new Indian digital tax.
India does not agree with the United States Trade Representative stance that New Delhi's digital taxation policy is discriminatory, Trade Secretary Anup Wadhawan said on Wednesday.
"Basically if there is an economic benefit from a certain jurisdiction then there has to be some taxation in that jurisdiction," Wadhawan told reporters at a news conference.
