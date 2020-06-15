NEW DELHI : India has not ruled out talks with Nepal to resolve tensions over a new map of the Himalayan country that incorporates three areas that are part of India’s Uttarakhand state but has put the onus on Kathmandu to create a conducive atmosphere to hold dialogue, two people familiar with the matter said Monday.

New Delhi also made it clear that India will not pull back on any efforts that will jeopardise people to people ties between the two countries that people in the know of the matter described as the “bedrock" of bilateral relations. Development cooperation, connectivity projects and medical aid for the people stricken by the covid-19 pandemic would continue, one of the people cited above said.

“The bedrock of our relations is people to people ties (besides) historical and cultural and economic linkages," the people cited above said adding that “all this translates into a unique and natural partnership which transcends economic and political scenario at any given point in time. “

The new map brought out by Kathmandu shows Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura, that are part of Uttarakhand as lying within the boundaries of Nepal. On Saturday, the new map was cleared by the lower house of parliament unanimously and on Sunday, it received the go ahead from the upper house.

Responding to Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s charge that India did not respond to offers of talks from his government on the matter, the person cited above said that India had conveyed to Kathmandu that it was ready for talks to sort out the issue. In fact, in 2014, the two sides had agreed on a framework for talks to sort out the boundary issue. While 98% of the 1,750 kilometre border has been delineated, two stretches one in Uttarakhand and a second in Bihar – remained undemarcated.

New Delhi had offered talks last year when Nepal protested a new map brought out by the Indian government which had shown the areas disputed by Nepal as part of India. India’s offer of talks was repeated before the Nepalese government tabled a constitution amendment bill to update the country’s map this month, the person said. The offer of talks included telephonic conversation between the two foreign secretaries, a video conference and also visits by the two foreign secretaries to the other country.

“We don’t know why Prime Minister Oli did not tell the Nepalese people and parliament about our offer of talks because we always keep hearing that we never offered talks," the person said. “It points to the primary motivation that it (the new map) driven by domestic political agenda," the person said adding that Oli and his government “prejudged the outcome" and went ahead to get the map cleared by parliament. The reference was to political challenges faced by Oli within his Nepalese Communist Party with the prime minister being challenged by some of his colleagues. According to analysts, the tough stance against India is seen as an effort by Oli to get his detractors to back him on an issue seen as nationalistic.

“It is upto them (Prime minister Oli and the government) to create a conducive and positive atmosphere for further talks to take place," the person said.

On the road inaugurated by Indian defence minister Rajnath Singh on 8 May – that is seen as the trigger for the current tensions between India and Nepal – the person cited above said that it had been under construction for almost a decade. The 80-kilometre long road connecting Lipulekh pass with Dharchula in Uttarakhand is aimed at shortening the travel time for those undertaking the Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage to China by about a week.

Prior to the construction of the road, the route used previously too by pilgrims from India who went on the Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage, the person said. “At no point any objection was raised by Nepal," the person pointed out.

