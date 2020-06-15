India doesn’t rules out talks with Nepal to resolve tensions over new map

“We don’t know why Prime Minister Oli did not tell the Nepalese people and parliament about our offer of talks because we always keep hearing that we never offered talks," the person said. “It points to the primary motivation that it (the new map) driven by domestic political agenda," the person said adding that Oli and his government “prejudged the outcome" and went ahead to get the map cleared by parliament. The reference was to political challenges faced by Oli within his Nepalese Communist Party with the prime minister being challenged by some of his colleagues. According to analysts, the tough stance against India is seen as an effort by Oli to get his detractors to back him on an issue seen as nationalistic.