Union health minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday said that India is doing 5 lakh tests for coronavirus daily and that there are plans to double the number of tests in the next one to two months.

The health minister also went on to add that the recovery rate in India is around 64% and it is one of the best rates in the world. More than a million people have recovered from the virus in India already.

About ramping up health infrastructure in the country, the minister said six months ago India was importing ventilators, but it has now developed a capacity to manufacture three lakh ventilators.

"Most of the ventilators are being made within the country now. India is supplying hydroxychloroquine drug to nearly 150 countries," he said.

"In April, we used to conduct 6,000 tests daily. Today, we are conducting over five lakh tests every day. Our plan is to take it to 10 lakh tests daily in 1-2 months and we are working towards it," Vardhan said.

As per the latest numbers, there have been 15, 83,792 cases in India, out of which 5,28,242 are currently active. close to 35,000 people have lost their lives to the virus till date.

Vardhan asserted that while global efforts are on to find a vaccine against the novel coronavirus, India is not behind.

"We have been able to do detailed sequencing of over 1,000 coronavirus genomes," Vardhan said, adding that India was among the five nations who could isolate the virus.

With inputs from PTI

