India doubles down on hotspots as cases surge in red zones

New Delhi: India is set for a long battle to contain coronavirus infections as new cases, particularly in a handful of districts, are showing no sign of abating despite the country nearing the end of an unprecedented 40-day lockdown.

The lockdown has helped flatten the covid-19 curve and reduce the number of so-called red zones, but 27 districts still account for 68% of the country’s total caseload. In addition, the worst-affected cities of Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Indore and Hyderabad now account for 40% of India’s disease burden.

Considering the situation, the government has raised its risk assessment from “high" to “very high". The Union health ministry, in its updated containment plan, said large outbreaks have been noted in some parts and unless they are contained in time, the risk of further spread remains very high.

With no vaccines or drugs to fight the disease and the country’s health system woefully inadequate to deal with the pandemic, the government faces the dilemma of having to continue the shutdown to stem the contagion and risk tipping millions of poor people deeper into poverty. India allowed some economic activities to resume from 20 April to limit the damage to the economy.

“If the situation is not controlled early, then the infection could spread to unexpected levels that may lead to loss of lives and resources," said Suresh Sharma, head of the population research centre at the Institute of Economic Growth, Delhi.

The country is preparing for a “scenario-based approach" in tackling the disease, the health ministry said. According to the updated plan, “containment for large outbreaks through geographic quarantine strategy calls for near absolute interruption of movement of people to and from a relatively large defined area where there is single large outbreak or multiple foci of local transmission".

Public health experts have supported the proposal and recommended the lockdown to continue in areas where there is a high disease burden. “The central government and the respective state governments should concentrate resources to these 27 districts with high caseload. A third lockdown for another two to three weeks is required," asserted Sharma. “The strategy should be to test all the people in these districts and treating the positive cases. Mass testing is what we need first in these districts," he said.

Some states are already thinking about extending the lockdown, which is set to end on 3 May. Maharashtra, which has the maximum disease burden in India, has indicated that it may extend the lockdown in some areas. “The lockdown will have to be carefully lifted with clear segregation between hotspot and non-hotspot areas. Essential services would need to continue with the least manpower possible to reduce covid-19 transmission, and social distancing norms will have to be enforced in places where non-essential services are started," said Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer with the Maharashtra health department. After 3 May, the government can only lift the lockdown partially and only in the green and orange zones, Awate said. For Mumbai and Pune, the lockdown must continue, he said.

Public health experts have called for controlling the situation in hotspots through contact tracing, health screening, sampling, and testing. “A complete health survey of the people living in hotspots must be undertaken in tandem with the contact tracing of infected patients," said Dr H.S. Chhabra medical director, Indian Spinal Injuries Centre.

