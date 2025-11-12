India draws up pathogen playbook to fight the superbug
Summary
To tackle antimicrobial resistance, the ICMR is designing a framework for standardized pathogen testing across India. This initiative aims to improve diagnostic consistency, accelerate accurate treatment, and enhance public health response to infectious diseases.
New Delhi: India’s top medical research agency is looking at ways to combat a silent but grave health crisis that kills over a million citizens every year, according to a World Health Organization report referencing 2019 data.
