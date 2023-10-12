India drops further in Global Hunger Index rankings, reports highest child-wasting rate
India ranked 111th in Global Hunger Index-2023 with highest child wasting rate.
India fell further down the Global Hunger Index rankings in 2023 and reported the world's highest child wasting rate. Data released on Thursday put the country at 111 (out of 125) with countries such as Pakistan and Bangladesh scoring well above New Delhi. The annual peer-reviewed report gave India a GHI score of 28.7 – the country's lowest performance in approximately eight years.