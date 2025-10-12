Top drug regulator looks to fix approval process anomaly for first innovator
The CDSCO aims to rectify discrepancies in India's drug approval process that puts initial applicants at disadvantage, leading to delays and inequities. Stakeholder feedback will be sought to establish a balanced policy, crucial for the growth of India's $50 billion pharmaceutical sector.
New Delhi: In a move to spur drug innovation and restore fairness in the regulatory ecosystem, India’s top drug authority plans to overhaul a rule that puts early applicants for new medicines at a disadvantage, according to official documents and people familiar with the matter. The change is aimed at easing delays and encouraging greater investment in clinical research, a crucial step as India seeks to reinforce its role as the “pharmacy of the world" and expand its $50 billion pharmaceutical market.