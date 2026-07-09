Govt eyes more accurate weighing standards for trade

New Delhi: The consumer affairs ministry is set to strengthen India's measurement system with globally recognized E1- and E2-class ultra-precision reference weights, according to two people familiar with the matter, giving consumers greater assurance that everyday purchases, from rice and petrol to gold, are measured accurately.
The move comes amid periodic action against errant traders and businesses. Recent inspections uncovered calibration-related irregularities at petrol pumps in Gujarat, while a retailer in Haryana was penalized for selling a packet labelled as 500gm that actually weighed only 350gm.
The department of consumer affairs has placed an order worth nearly ₹100 crore to procure E1- and E2-class reference weights, and the ministry has already released about ₹25 crore, according to an official document seen by Mint.