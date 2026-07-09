Govt eyes more accurate weighing standards for trade

NEW DELHI : New Delhi: The consumer affairs ministry is set to strengthen India's measurement system with globally recognized E1- and E2-class ultra-precision reference weights, according to two people familiar with the matter, giving consumers greater assurance that everyday purchases, from rice and petrol to gold, are measured accurately.
NEW DELHI : New Delhi: The consumer affairs ministry is set to strengthen India's measurement system with globally recognized E1- and E2-class ultra-precision reference weights, according to two people familiar with the matter, giving consumers greater assurance that everyday purchases, from rice and petrol to gold, are measured accurately.
The move comes amid periodic action against errant traders and businesses. Recent inspections uncovered calibration-related irregularities at petrol pumps in Gujarat, while a retailer in Haryana was penalized for selling a packet labelled as 500gm that actually weighed only 350gm.
The move comes amid periodic action against errant traders and businesses. Recent inspections uncovered calibration-related irregularities at petrol pumps in Gujarat, while a retailer in Haryana was penalized for selling a packet labelled as 500gm that actually weighed only 350gm.
The department of consumer affairs has placed an order worth nearly ₹100 crore to procure E1- and E2-class reference weights, and the ministry has already released about ₹25 crore, according to an official document seen by Mint.
Accurate weights
E1 and E2 are the highest-precision classes of reference weights, used as master standards to calibrate other reference weights and precision balances. They are followed by lower-accuracy classes such as F1, F2, M1, M2 and M3.
These ultra-precision reference weights are housed in national, state and accredited calibration laboratories. “Their role is to ensure that every other standard weight used in the country remains accurate,” said the first of the two people cited above.
Each class is used to calibrate the next in the hierarchy until it reaches the standard weights used by legal metrology inspectors to verify weighing instruments at grocery stores, fuel stations, jewellery outlets, warehouses, factories and other commercial establishments. The calibration chain follows internationally accepted standards prescribed by the International Organization of Legal Metrology.
For consumers, the benefits are tangible. When a consumer buys 10 litres of petrol, the dispensing unit is expected to deliver exactly that quantity. To ensure this, legal metrology inspectors periodically test fuel dispensers using certified standard measures.
The same principle applies to purchases of one kilogramme of rice, 500gm of sweets, 1gm of gold and other products sold by weight. If inspectors detect that a weighing machine or fuel dispenser is delivering less than the declared quantity, action can be taken under the Legal Metrology Act, 2009, including penalties and directions to rectify the equipment or withdraw it from use.
The master weights reference standards are also expected to benefit sectors where precision is critical, including pharmaceuticals, electronics, engineering, food processing, chemicals, precious metals and logistics.
“By strengthening the top of the calibration chain, the government aims to improve the reliability of the entire measurement ecosystem, reducing the scope for inaccurate measurements and enhancing confidence in commercial transactions,” said the second person.
However, neither of the two persons disclosed when the new reference weights would become operational.
Mint's queries emailed to the consumer affairs department remained unanswered.
Welcome step
“Any step that strengthens the accuracy of calibration is welcome. Better reference standards will improve the reliability of inspections, giving consumers greater confidence that they are receiving the quantity they pay for,” said Prashant Sinha, a petrol pump owner in Patna.
Consumers often have no way of knowing whether they are receiving the exact quantity they have paid for, whether it is fuel, groceries or precious metals, said Ashim Sanyal, managing trustee of Consumer VOICE, a consumer rights advocacy group.
"Strengthening the calibration system with globally accepted reference standards will improve the accuracy of inspections and help build greater confidence in the marketplace,” Sanyal added.