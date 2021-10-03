Underlining the UAE's appreciation to India, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal has said that at every meeting he had in the UAE, everyone appreciated New Delhi's efforts during the pandemic.

Goyal said, "Every meeting I have had, every single engagement I have had including this morning, including some of the senior leaders who met me, everybody appreciated India's gesture during the lockdown."

Further, Goyal emphasised that "they appreciated the fact that India pro-actively supported the UAE".

"And you can rest assured that you (India) have earned our (UAE) goodwill for the lifetime. That was the kind of comments about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his outreach," Goyal informed.

The Commerce Minister also stressed that he has invited the member of the Executive Council of Emirate of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to India. "I do hope that we will be able to welcome him in India in the near future."

"The speed of action of our relationship may be reflected through some action tomorrow itself. From that, you can judge what the future beholds for the India-UAE partnership," Goyal told media here.

Earlier on Saturday, Goyal co-chaired a meeting of the UAE-India High-Level Joint Task Force in Dudai.

Senior officials representing government authorities and various investment entities from both countries took part in the meeting.

Goyal on Friday had inaugurated the Indian Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.